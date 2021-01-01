Senior Russian Lawmaker Offers Cuba to Hold Interparliamentary Meeting in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, on Friday offered Cuba to hold a high-level interparliamentary meeting this year.

Earlier in the day, Matviyenko congratulated the president of the Cuban parliament, Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez, with Liberation Day, the anniversary of the victory of the Cuban Revolution.

"I would like to use the occasion to confirm your invitation to visit the Russian Federation as the head of a delegation from the National Assembly of People's Power of the Republic of Cuba in 2021, at mutually convenient dates, which can be agreed on via diplomatic channels," Matviyenko said.

According to the Russian lawmaker, such a meeting would allow parliamentarians to come up with a common stance on the pressing issues of both the bilateral and international agendas and give momentum to the countries' partnership.

"The victory of the Cuban Revolution was the beginning of the Russian-Cuban friendship that has withstood all challenges," Matviyenko stated.

The lawmaker concluded by saying that the countries had been maintaining contacts in various areas even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 1, Cubans celebrate Liberation Day. This holiday marks the anniversary of the victory of the revolution led by Fidel Castro in 1959 which established the present government in Cuba.