Senior Russian Lawmaker Plans to Meet With Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Friday that he planned to meet with Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Karim Hashim on Monday to discuss Baghdad's relations with Moscow and Washington.

"The situation in the region, relations between Baghdad and Moscow, relations with the United States will be discussed," Kosachev said.

The lawmaker added that the meeting would be held at the request of the Iraqi side.

The situation in Iraq has escalated in recent months following several serious incidents involving the United States most notably the killing top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi Shia militia, in early January.