Senior Russian Lawmaker Praises Exchange Of Opinions During Meeting With Ambassador To US

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Praises Exchange of Opinions During Meeting With Ambassador to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the international affairs committee of the Russian lower chamber on Thursday praised an in-depth exchange of opinions during a committee meeting with Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov earlier in the day.

"Today, we held a closed-door meeting of the international affairs committee, which included Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov. We had a very detailed, in-depth exchange of opinions on all realities of today's bilateral agenda of Russian-US relations," Slutsky told journalists.

Antonov arrived in Moscow on March 21 for consultations on the current state of Russian-US relations.

