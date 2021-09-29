(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Relations between Moscow and Berlin allow discussing any issue, the level of cooperation is higher than with many other partners, thanks to the effort of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Russian upper chamber's speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, told Sputnik.

"She did a lot to preserve relations between our countries at a level at least allowing us to continue discussing absolutely anything. Unfortunately, cooperation with some of our Western partners practically reduced to zero, but the situation with Berlin is absolutely different. I believe Merkel undoubtedly deserves credit for it," Matviyenko said.