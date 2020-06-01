Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, has called allegations of Russia's involvement in US protests "fake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, has called allegations of Russia's involvement in US protests "fake."

The United States has seen several days of protests after the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in the Minneapolis police custody.

Former US national security adviser Susan Rice has suggested in a recent interview on CNN that the mass protests in the United States were something "right out of the Russian playbook." Rice did not cite any proof or facts.

"The American fake news machine has finally ... sprung into long-programmed action," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

The lawmaker expressed hope that the US authorities would refrain from 'political games based on the national tragedy."