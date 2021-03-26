UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Lawmaker Refutes Macron's Claim Moscow Uses Vaccines As Pressure Instrument

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:49 PM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Refutes Macron's Claim Moscow Uses Vaccines as Pressure Instrument

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent claims that Russia uses coronavirus vaccines as a pressure instrument are nothing but a manifestation of unfair competition, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron's recent claims that Russia uses coronavirus vaccines as a pressure instrument are nothing but a manifestation of unfair competition, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

After the first day of the online EU summit, Macron said that Europe was facing a global war of a new type, accusing Russia and China of attempts to destabilize the situation and use vaccines as a pressure instrument.

"The EU sticks to its Russophobic, anti-Russia policy. The statement about Russia's alleged pressure with the use of the vaccine is a manifestation of unfair competition," Tsekov said.

The senior lawmaker expressed the belief that Europe would "use political mechanisms to hinder Russia's Sputnik V vaccine registration in the EU."

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Chamber Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to Russia Says Hopes For Justice in ..

1 minute ago

Oil up as Suez Canal blockage fuels supply worries ..

1 minute ago

SNGPL rehabilitates 627-KM damaged pipelines last ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan coronavirus tally crosses highest since ..

1 minute ago

Sakura selfies: Tokyo enjoys cherry blossoms despi ..

7 minutes ago

US Media Scrutinizing Cheat Sheets Used by Biden D ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.