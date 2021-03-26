French President Emmanuel Macron's recent claims that Russia uses coronavirus vaccines as a pressure instrument are nothing but a manifestation of unfair competition, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron's recent claims that Russia uses coronavirus vaccines as a pressure instrument are nothing but a manifestation of unfair competition, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

After the first day of the online EU summit, Macron said that Europe was facing a global war of a new type, accusing Russia and China of attempts to destabilize the situation and use vaccines as a pressure instrument.

"The EU sticks to its Russophobic, anti-Russia policy. The statement about Russia's alleged pressure with the use of the vaccine is a manifestation of unfair competition," Tsekov said.

The senior lawmaker expressed the belief that Europe would "use political mechanisms to hinder Russia's Sputnik V vaccine registration in the EU."