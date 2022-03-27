Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Donbas Republics Free to Hold Votes on Joining Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics can vote on whether to join Russia as long as their constitutions permit it, senior Russian lawmaker Andrei Klishas said on Sunday.

Russia recognized the republics' sovereignty in February. Luhansk leader Leonid Pasechnik suggested earlier on Sunday that a referendum on accession to Russia could be held soon.

When asked to comment on Russia's possible reaction to such a move, Klishas, the head of the Russian parliament's committee on constitutional legislation and state building, said that "republican authorities are free to take any decision that is consistent with their constitutions.

"

Both regions broke away from Ukraine after the 2014 coup in Kiev, prompting an eight-year-long military operation by Ukrainian troops to bring them back to the fold. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.