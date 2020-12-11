UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says EU Sanctions Policy Against Moscow Manipulated by US Via Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Union does not determine the sanctions policy against Russia, as its position is manipulated by Ukraine in the interests of the United States, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Barend Leyts, the spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, said that the EU leaders had agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia.

"In reality, it is Ukraine's cynical manipulation behind this decision, sabotaging the Minsk agreements, and the United States, which is covering it all up.

That is what the European policy on Russia really is," Kosachev said.

According to the lawmaker, EU politicians mistakenly assume that they took the decision on their own.

The relations between Moscow and Brussels have been strained since 2014 over the Ukrainian crisis and the reunification of Crimea with Russia. The European Union, together with the United States, introduced sanctions against Russia, to which Moscow responded with counter-sanctions.

