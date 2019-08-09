Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Foreign Media Could Face Consequences for Meddling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma and leader of the ruling United Russia party's group in the lower chamber , Sergei Neverov, said on Friday that he was not ruling out the possibility of terminating the activity of foreign media in Russia that the state believed meddled in domestic affairs, particularly in light of the recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow

"If there are media today that are engaged in various kinds of publications that are trying to influence our internal affairs and incite illegal actions, a natural response would be to stop their work in our country," Neverov told reporters.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would provide all the necessary information to the governments of the United States and Germany on how their diplomatic staff and media interfered in Russian affairs when reporting on illegal rallies in Moscow.

According to Zakharova, German state-funded broadcaster Deutsche Welle was covering the protest in Moscow in an "anti-journalistic" way by appealing to people in Moscow to take to the streets. She also added that the US Embassy in Moscow had published a map with the route for the August 3 unauthorized rally on its official website, while urging people to avoid the march.

Unsanctioned rallies, organized by the opposition, took place in downtown Moscow on July 27 and August 3, with protesters taking to the streets in order to support independent nominees who have been disqualified from running in the elections to the city legislature, scheduled for September 8.