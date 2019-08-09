UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Foreign Media Could Face Consequences For Meddling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:23 PM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Foreign Media Could Face Consequences for Meddling

The deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma and leader of the ruling United Russia party's group in the lower chamber, Sergei Neverov, said on Friday that he was not ruling out the possibility of terminating the activity of foreign media in Russia that the state believed meddled in domestic affairs, particularly in light of the recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma and leader of the ruling United Russia party's group in the lower chamber, Sergei Neverov, said on Friday that he was not ruling out the possibility of terminating the activity of foreign media in Russia that the state believed meddled in domestic affairs, particularly in light of the recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow.

"If there are media today that are engaged in various kinds of publications that are trying to influence our internal affairs and incite illegal actions, a natural response would be to stop their work in our country," Neverov told reporters.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would provide all the necessary information to the governments of the United States and Germany on how their diplomatic staff and media interfered in Russian affairs when reporting on illegal rallies in Moscow.

According to Zakharova, German state-funded broadcaster Deutsche Welle was covering the protest in Moscow in an "anti-journalistic" way by appealing to people in Moscow to take to the streets. She also added that the US Embassy in Moscow had published a map with the route for the August 3 unauthorized rally on its official website, while urging people to avoid the march.

Unsanctioned rallies, organized by the opposition, took place in downtown Moscow on July 27 and August 3, with protesters taking to the streets in order to support independent nominees who have been disqualified from running in the elections to the city legislature, scheduled for September 8.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia German Germany United States Chamber March July August September Media All From Opposition

Recent Stories

13 killed in Myanmar monsoon landslide

2 minutes ago

Pakistan a wonderful country to live: new German e ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price jumps by Rs 200, traded at Rs 87,000 pe ..

2 minutes ago

UN urges rival Libya forces to agree humanitarian ..

2 minutes ago

Tribesmen held rally to express solidarity with Ka ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Prevent Western Media From Interfering i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.