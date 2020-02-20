UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Plans To Discuss Sputnik Estonia With OSCE Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

The deputy speaker of the lower chamber of the Russian Parliament, Pyotr Tolstoy, told Sputnik he was planning to discuss the situation with Sputnik Estonia outlet with Thomas Greminger, the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

The meeting is expected to take place Thursday in Vienna.

"I am afraid we will not achieve anything [talking to] the Estonians, but we will have to draw the attention of the European society to this. I will talk to the OSCE secretary general today, we will see in what format we can do it," Tolstoy said.

A meeting with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir cannot be excluded, Tolstoy added.

"I do not know yet how to arrange this technically, so that [we would] understand if this meeting could happen or not. Desir said he was monitoring the situation. Let him do it," Tolstoy said.

The employees of the outlet were told by the Estonian authorities that they were facing criminal investigation unless they stopped working for Sputnik Estonia by January 1, 2020.

Tallinn cited the 2014 EU sanctions as the reason for its actions. However, the restrictions in question did not target Rossiya Segodnya information agency, of which Sputnik is a part, but the agency's director general, Dmitry Kiselev.

