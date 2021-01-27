Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Pro-Navalny Protests Masterminded by NATO Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The recent wave of unauthorized protests across Russia in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny were masterminded by the government agencies of NATO member countries, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, Andrey Klimov, said on Wednesday.

"The commission has no doubts that behind the scenes of the recent global informational and political performance, as well as behind the organizers of the January 23 illegal rallies, are the government agencies of NATO countries and their special services," Klimov said at the chamber's plenary session.

The lawmaker added that foreign powers were developing plans to interfere in the Russian parliament election scheduled for September.

"Our foreign opponents are also preparing for the Russian election.

We have no doubt that the scandalous return to Russia of the so-called 'Berlin patient' is merely a part of the script drafted abroad," Klimov said.

On Saturday, Russian cities witnessed mass protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he had undergone months of treatment after being allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent. The blogger was subsequently placed in custody for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Ahead of the protests, foreign social networks, including TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, hosted content with calls for teenagers to participate in the unauthorized rallies. The US embassy in Moscow published the opposition protest maps on its website.