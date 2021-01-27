UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Pro-Navalny Protests Masterminded By NATO Countries

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Pro-Navalny Protests Masterminded by NATO Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The recent wave of unauthorized protests across Russia in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny were masterminded by the government agencies of NATO member countries, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection, Andrey Klimov, said on Wednesday.

"The commission has no doubts that behind the scenes of the recent global informational and political performance, as well as behind the organizers of the January 23 illegal rallies, are the government agencies of NATO countries and their special services," Klimov said at the chamber's plenary session.

The lawmaker added that foreign powers were developing plans to interfere in the Russian parliament election scheduled for September.

"Our foreign opponents are also preparing for the Russian election.

We have no doubt that the scandalous return to Russia of the so-called 'Berlin patient' is merely a part of the script drafted abroad," Klimov said.

On Saturday, Russian cities witnessed mass protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he had undergone months of treatment after being allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent. The blogger was subsequently placed in custody for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Ahead of the protests, foreign social networks, including TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, hosted content with calls for teenagers to participate in the unauthorized rallies. The US embassy in Moscow published the opposition protest maps on its website.

Related Topics

Election NATO Protest Moscow Russia Parliament Facebook Twitter Germany Berlin Chamber January September YouTube From Government Instagram Opposition

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

44 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

60 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

2 hours ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 hour ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 hour ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.