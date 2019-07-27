(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) By penalizing the RT news channel the UK media regulator proved there is no freedom of the press in the West, a deputy chair of the Russian parliament's foreign affairs committee told Sputnik.

Ofcom fined the Moscow-based broadcaster $248,000 on Friday for allegedly breaking its impartiality rules in seven shows broadcast between March and April last year. RT denied the claim.

"This is not the first trumped-up sanction on RT. It undoubtedly proved there is no free information space in the West. This space is being strictly regulated and is open to censorship," Dmitry Novikov said.

He called the recent penalty yet another attempt to put pressure on Russia and warned that it would only continue to grow.

The lawmaker echoed the Russian Foreign Ministry which accused the United Kingdom of censoring media and warned British media in Russia that they could face "consequences" of London's actions.