UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says UK Regulator's Fine On RT Lays Bare Western Censorship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says UK Regulator's Fine on RT Lays Bare Western Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) By penalizing the RT news channel the UK media regulator proved there is no freedom of the press in the West, a deputy chair of the Russian parliament's foreign affairs committee told Sputnik.

Ofcom fined the Moscow-based broadcaster $248,000 on Friday for allegedly breaking its impartiality rules in seven shows broadcast between March and April last year. RT denied the claim.

"This is not the first trumped-up sanction on RT. It undoubtedly proved there is no free information space in the West. This space is being strictly regulated and is open to censorship," Dmitry Novikov said.

He called the recent penalty yet another attempt to put pressure on Russia and warned that it would only continue to grow.

The lawmaker echoed the Russian Foreign Ministry which accused the United Kingdom of censoring media and warned British media in Russia that they could face "consequences" of London's actions.

Related Topics

UK Russia Parliament London United Kingdom March April Media

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

6 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

6 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

7 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

7 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

7 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.