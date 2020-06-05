Senior Russian Lawmaker Says US Draft Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Have Economic Aims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) A bill introduced by senators in Washington that would expand US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has purely economic intentions, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that he hoped other European countries would not submit to pressure from Washington.

US senators on Thursday introduced a bill that would extend the scope of sanctions levied against Nord Stream 2 to include the insurers of pipe-laying vessels that are working on the project.

"The bill on the expansion of sanctions against Nord Stream 2, as well as the original restrictions, is part of Washington's aims to ensure unfair competition. The bill only has economic intentions, and cannot be justified by political motives," Slutsky said.

The lawmaker added that the extraterritorial sanctions applied by Washington are illegal, and expressed his hope that Russia's European partners would continue to take part in the project.

"I hope that our European colleagues will have the strength and reason not to submit to Washington's demands," Slutsky remarked.

The press office of US Senator John Barrasso stated that the proposed sanctions would target vessels that are involved in laying the pipeline, the insurers of these vessels, and all port facilities in which the ships are based.

Russia's Gazprom and five European oil and gas firms, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, have backed Nord Stream 2, a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year.