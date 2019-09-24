Senior Russian Lawmaker Says US Failed to Give Him Visa Timely for Participating in UNGA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said he had failed to receive a US visa in due time and would therefore miss the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"Violating its commitments to the international community, the US side has failed to provide in due time visas to a range of members of the official delegation, including me, and a group of accompanying persons, who intended to travel to New York today for participating in the 74th session of the UNGA. This is an indignant, unexplainable and unjustifiable step," Kosachev told Sputnik.