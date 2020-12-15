UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says US-Russia Rivalry Will Continue Under Biden

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:17 PM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Says US-Russia Rivalry Will Continue Under Biden

There will be no breakthroughs in the US-Russia relations under President-Elect Joe Biden as Washington's military and political rivalry with Moscow will continue, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) There will be no breakthroughs in the US-Russia relations under President-Elect Joe Biden as Washington's military and political rivalry with Moscow will continue, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik Tuesday.

Biden has been confirmed as the next president by the Electoral College on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against incumbent Donald Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

"I assume that under the next president the US will base its relations with the outside world, including Russia, on the same 'America First' principle, no matter what new rhetoric accompanies it. Thus, there will be no breakthroughs in the Russia-US relations, the bitter rivalry in the political and military areas will persist as well as the economic competition," Kosachev said.

The lawmaker recalled that Biden's predecessors, Trump and Barack Obama, both started their presidential tenures promising to revise the country's foreign policy and prove the US leadership by showing off its achievements instead of imposing its interests.

"Biden has not made such pronouncements and is unlikely to do so. Firstly, because the US has fewer and fewer achievements, the Americans are starting to lose on the global competition ... Secondly, the US can secure its global dominance only through brutal imposition of its interest on both allies and opponents," Kosachev stressed.

The lawmaker went on to say that Biden in fact has even less room for maneuvering than his predecessors.

As Biden heads to the White House, many experts and officials around the globe speculated his presidency will represent a sharp break with Trump's foreign policy approach.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Moscow Russia Washington White House Trump Same January Congress

Recent Stories

Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament begins o ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail ..

7 minutes ago

'Massive support': All Blacks drawn with World Cup ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition must use Parliament forum to resolve pu ..

5 minutes ago

Parliament is best forum to resolve solution: Shei ..

5 minutes ago

Team Syria defeat Serbians 70-55 to win Dubai Comm ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.