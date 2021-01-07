UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Washington Unrest Shows US Lost Democracy Lead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Violent electoral protests in Washington, D.C. made it clear that US democracy derailed, which means the United States no longer has the authority to dictate policies to other countries, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol as Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden. The unrest and clashes with the police left four people were killed.

"The celebration of democracy is over.

This is rock bottom, unfortunately, and I say this without a bit of gloating. The United States no longer charts the path and, therefore, has lost all rights to shape it, let alone impose it on others," Kosachev said on Facebook.

The Russian lawmaker outlined his views on what could have caused the crisis in Washington, which included, among other things, the fact that "the defeated side in the election had more than enough reasons to accuse the victors of falsifications."

"The American democracy has obviously grown lame on both feet," Kosachev added.

