Senior Russian Lawmaker Says Washington Uses Every Hacking Attack For Anti-Russia Rhetoric

Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:31 PM

The United States takes advantage of every hacking attack it faces to promote its anti-Russian agenda, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday

On Sunday, the Reuters news agency reported a hacking attack on the US treasury and commerce departments' internal email traffic, with the perpetrators suspected of ties to Russia. The hack is said to have been serious enough to warrant a National Security Council meeting on Saturday. The Russian Embassy in Washington described the allegations as "unfounded."

"They seem to benefit from the current situation, [from] engaging in undeterred cyberspying across the globe, let's remember the WikiLeaks revelations, while using hacking attacks on their systems solely for political, in this case anti-Russian, purposes," the lawmaker said.

Furthermore, Moscow has consistently advocated holding bilateral expert meetings on cybersecurity with subsequent multilateral agreements in mind, while the US has been rejecting all such initiatives, Kosachev added.

"I will remind you that, according to independent experts, 28 to 30 percent of all hacking attacks on Russian computer systems come from the US territory, while it is no more than two to three percent from Russia against US computer systems. However, even with those statistics, Russia is far from making sweeping accusations against the US authorities for any such attacks, although that does take place, of course," Kosachev emphasized.

The attack comes in the wake of the US cybersecurity firm FireEye claiming to have been hacked by an unspecified country with "top-tier offensive capabilities." The firm is continuing to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

