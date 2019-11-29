The decision by Bolivia's main telecommunications company to take the RT Spanish channel off the air is purely political and violates both the Latin American country's constitution and the international norms on the spread of information, Andrei Klishas, the chair of the Russian upper chamber's constitutional legislation committee, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The decision by Bolivia 's main telecommunications company to take the RT Spanish channel off the air is purely political and violates both the Latin American country's constitution and the international norms on the spread of information, Andrei Klishas, the chair of the Russian upper chamber 's constitutional legislation committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, RT said that Cotas had decided to stop broadcasting RT Spanish, albeit without specifying its reasons for doing so. RT Spanish is expected to officially go off the air on Monday.

"The discontinuation of RT's Spanish broadcast in Bolivia by largest Bolivian service operator Costa, motivated solely by politics, prevents the realization of the right to receive and disseminate information, guaranteed by the constitution of Bolivia, and the norms of the international law," Klishas said.

The chairman cited Article 21 of Bolivia's constitution � which guarantees the people's right to freely express themselves in any form, and spread and get information � and a similar provision from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He noted that the practice of reducing the number of information channels during civil protests was becoming the norm.

"Actions that subsume the right to receive and disseminate information to immediate political interests can lead to nothing but a deterioration of the human rights and freedoms' security, and also escalation of domestic conflict," the senator added.

Earlier in the month, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election. Evo Morales stepped down as president on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. This resulted in the senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.