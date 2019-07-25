UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Lawmaker Slams Kiev For Illegally Detaining Russian Tanker NEYMA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Slams Kiev for Illegally Detaining Russian Tanker NEYMA

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, slammed Ukraine in a comment for Sputnik on Thursday for illegally detaining Russian tanker NEYMA, stressing that this would significantly undermine the prospects of normalizing ties between the countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, slammed Ukraine in a comment for Sputnik on Thursday for illegally detaining Russian tanker NEYMA, stressing that this would significantly undermine the prospects of normalizing ties between the countries.

The Ukrainian Security Service said earlier in the day that it had detained NEYMA in Odessa region, claiming that the vessel blocked passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"This detention is absolutely illegal, as this can be done only through a court decision," Dzhabarov said.

"This certainly does not promote launching the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. If Kiev wants to make our relations even a little bit better, it should immediately release the tanker," Dzhabarov stressed.

