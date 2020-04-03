UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Lawmaker Slams West's Rejection Of Russian Resolution On Sanctions Relief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:00 PM

The Western countries have proved the complete loss of moral leadership in the world by rejecting the Russia-drafted United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for global sanctions relief in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs committee, said on Friday

"One can hardly imagine a more clear proof that the West has completely lost its moral leadership in the world," Kosachev wrote on Facebook, recalling that the resolution was proposed as a response to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' call to abandon economic restrictions amid the pandemic, hitting most badly the countries with poor health care facilities and access to medication.

"The Western nations, together with adjoining Georgia and Ukraine, have demonstratively opposed ... responsibility and common sense, blocking the Russian resolution for canceling sanctions that hinder other countries' fight against the coronavirus pandemic," Kosachev went on to say.

