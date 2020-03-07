UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:22 PM

Senior Russian Lawmaker Slams Zelenskyy for Threatening to Quit Normandy Peace Process

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's threat to walk away from summit talks on peace in his country's east will only antagonize local militias, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's threat to walk away from summit talks on peace in his country's east will only antagonize local militias, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament said Saturday.

Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Guardian that he would pull Ukraine out of talks with Russia if there was no breakthrough by December. He criticized the Minsk accords for giving him too little wiggle room, saying he had other plans for ending the conflict up his sleeve.

"Zelenskyy is threatening to quit the Normandy format if the situation in Donbas does not change. But for something to change Kiev should have started implementing Minsk-2 long ago... Theatrical ultimatums will only push [militias] away," Leonid Slutsky tweeted.

He told reporters that the Ukrainian president was expected to deliver on the agreement to grant a special status to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, pardon all war prisoners and change the constitution to decentralize power in Ukraine.

