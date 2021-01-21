UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Lawmaker Talks Cooperation, Mideast With Israeli Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee, said on Thursday that he had discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in the middle East with Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi.

"We had a two-hour meeting with the Israeli ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi. We discussed the widest range of issues of bilateral cooperation, Middle East settlement, Syria, Libya, interaction in the fight against the [COVID-19] pandemic," Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

The officials also agreed to continue meeting on regular basis.

