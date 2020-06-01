Senior Russian Lawmaker Warns of Information Attack by US on Moscow Amid Protests

Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, on Monday warned about a possible information attack on Russia by people within the US establishment, heralded by claims about Moscow's ties to the ongoing riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, on Monday warned about a possible information attack on Russia by people within the US establishment, heralded by claims about Moscow's ties to the ongoing riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

On Sunday, Susan Rice, a national security adviser to former US President Barack Obama, put forward unsubstantiated claims about Moscow being behind the violent demonstrations.

"We are talking about another information attack on Russia that may be currently in preparation not by official Washington, but those powers and persons in the US establishment that are trying to push, by any means necessary, a claim about Russia being responsible for all the problems faced by the US in both domestic and foreign [affairs] development," Kosachev told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

His position was echoed by his lower house counterpart, Leonid Slutsky.

"The accusations against Russia of organizing protests in the US are phantom pains [suffered] by a former Obama adviser. Washington once again tries to use an external enemy to draw the people's attention away from its own problems," Slutsky told journalists.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American male, who later died.