Senior Russian Lawmaker Warns US-Iran Conflict May Result in Nuclear War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US-Iranian missile attacks exchange may result in a full-scale regional nuclear war, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started in the early hours of Wednesday a revenge operation, aimed at providing a response to Washington's killing of IRGC's top commander, Qasem Soleimani. Iran fired surface-to-surface missiles on military facilities housing US troops in Iraq.

"Americans' losses after Iran's missile attack on their base should be evaluated. If there is a serious damage, the US cannot fail to respond," Vladimir Dzhabarov said.

"US and Iranian mutual strikes may lead to a full-scale regional war. There is a risk that a nuclear war may begin if Washington understands it cannot fulfill its goal," Dzhabarov added.

It is necessary to convene a meeting of the United Nations Security Council for preventing escalation of middle Eastern tensions, the lawmaker added.