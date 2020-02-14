UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian, Libyan Diplomats Discuss Crisis In Libya Following New UNSC Resolution

Fri 14th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Libyan Charge d'Affaires Mustafa Abousaida discussed on Thursday the future of the peace process in the North African nation in light of a recent UN Security Council resolution on the matter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that cemented the conclusions of the Berlin conference on Libyan reconciliation and outlined the need for a lasting ceasefire in the country. Fourteen member states supported the document, but Russia abstained from voting, saying that the sponsors of the document had neglected Moscow's concerns.

"During the talks, the sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the settlement of the Libyan crisis in light of the the UNSC Resolution 2510 ” adopted on February 12 ” on supporting the decisions of the international conference on Libya held in Berlin on January 19, as well as preparations for the first ministerial meeting of the international committee on implementing the results of the Berlin summit in Munich on February 16," the ministry said.

On Sunday, Munich is set to host the first meeting of the committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Berlin conference commitments, including pledges to observe the arms embargo on Libya and refrain from assisting the warring parties.

