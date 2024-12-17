Senior Russian Military Official Killed In Moscow Blast: Investigators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A senior Russian military official was killed on Tuesday when an explosive device hidden in a scooter went off outside a building in Moscow, investigators said.
The commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, was killed along with his assistant when the blast went off as the two men left a building in southeastern Moscow early that morning.
"An explosive device planted in a scooter parked near the entrance of a residential building was activated on the morning of December 17 on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow," said the Russian Investigative Committee, responsible for major investigations in the country.
The blast shattered several windows of the building and severely damaged the front door, according to images published by Russian media..
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
More Stories From World
-
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: investigators5 minutes ago
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen15 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major earthquake: witness25 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Makurazaki, Japan35 minutes ago
-
KSrelief continues carrying out the voluntary medical project for pediatric cardiac surgery in Nouak ..35 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major quake45 minutes ago
-
Bolivia prosecutor seeks Morales arrest over 'trafficking' of minor45 minutes ago
-
US says all staff in quake-hit US embassy in Vanuatu 'safe'45 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister receives UN CTED Executive Director45 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 204045 minutes ago
-
Trump, White House spar over northeast US mystery drones1 hour ago
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen2 hours ago