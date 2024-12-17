Open Menu

Senior Russian Military Official Killed In Moscow Blast: Investigators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: investigators

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A senior Russian military official was killed on Tuesday when an explosive device hidden in a scooter went off outside a building in Moscow, investigators said.

The commander of Russian armed forces' chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, was killed along with his assistant when the blast went off as the two men left a building in southeastern Moscow early that morning.

"An explosive device planted in a scooter parked near the entrance of a residential building was activated on the morning of December 17 on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow," said the Russian Investigative Committee, responsible for major investigations in the country.

The blast shattered several windows of the building and severely damaged the front door, according to images published by Russian media..

Related Topics

Moscow Russia December Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

1 hour ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

2 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

2 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

3 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

3 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

4 hours ago
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

12 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

13 hours ago

More Stories From World