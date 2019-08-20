MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met Myanmar's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing on Monday in Moscow, with the parties having discussed the anti-terror cooperation, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Min Aung Hlaing discussed prospects of the Russian-Myanmar security cooperation, particularly, reaffirmed interest in cooperation between defense ministries as well as in [joint] anti-terror efforts," the press service said in a statement.

The officials have also discussed the matters, related to ensuring regional stability.

Russia is actively developing cooperation, including security one, with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Myanmar.