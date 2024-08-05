Open Menu

Senior Russian Official In Tehran To Deepen Security Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Senior Russian official in Tehran to deepen security ties

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Russia's national Security Council secretary on Monday arrived for a visit to Tehran, news agencies reported, amid fears of a wider war in the region following last week's killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's ex-defence minister, was set to meet senior military and security officials as well as new President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of spheres including security, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The visit was on the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Iran's local Tasnim news agency reported.

It said the visit had the aim of "strengthening interactions, the examination of regional and international issues, and bilateral political security relations".

Russia has "strongly condemned" the killing of Haniyeh, the political leader of the Islamist Palestinian movement Hamas, in Tehran last month.

Pezeshkian has described Russia as a "valued strategic ally".

