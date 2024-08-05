Senior Russian Official In Tehran To Deepen Security Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Russia's national Security Council secretary on Monday arrived for a visit to Tehran, news agencies reported, amid fears of a wider war in the region following last week's killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's ex-defence minister, was set to meet senior military and security officials as well as new President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of spheres including security, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The visit was on the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Iran's local Tasnim news agency reported.
It said the visit had the aim of "strengthening interactions, the examination of regional and international issues, and bilateral political security relations".
Russia has "strongly condemned" the killing of Haniyeh, the political leader of the Islamist Palestinian movement Hamas, in Tehran last month.
Pezeshkian has described Russia as a "valued strategic ally".
Recent Stories
ICT to have Int’l standard zoo & safari park
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
More Stories From World
-
Pilot, 4 Chinese nationals killed in Nepal chopper crash13 seconds ago
-
Spain make Olympic walking history with relay gold10 minutes ago
-
Cyprus 'ready to help' UK police on far-right agitator30 minutes ago
-
Hudson-Smith bids to end 100-year wait as Korda tees off at Olympics40 minutes ago
-
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party40 minutes ago
-
Two dead, several injured in German hotel collapse50 minutes ago
-
China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint reef as US holds joint drills50 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's contentious Rajapaksa scion enters presidential race1 hour ago
-
Five challenges facing Bangladesh's caretaker government1 hour ago
-
Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - collated1 hour ago
-
One dead, several buried in German hotel collapse2 hours ago