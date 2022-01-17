Senior Russian Official May Visit Kazakhstan on Jan 20, Decision Not Final Yet - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russian upper chamber's First Deputy Speaker Andrei Turchak may visit Kazakhstan on January 20 but the decision is not final yet, sources in the United Russia party told Sputnik on Monday.

"The trip is in the plan, but it is not for sure," the source said.

Another source close to the party leadership confirmed the possibility of the trip.

Earlier in January, Kazakhstan witnessed a wave of protests against a hike in gas prices which led to nationwide uproar, resulting in clashes with the police, casualties and looting.