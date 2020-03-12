Senior Russian Official Says Hoping for Detainee Exchange Agreement in Donbas in March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, said Wednesday there was some hope that the detainee exchange in Donbas in eastern Ukraine could be agreed by the end of the month.

"So as not to be overly optimistic, I will say that yes, there is some hope for agreeing on exact steps [by the time] when all the persons ready to participate in the exchange should be verified," Kozak said after a meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk.

"We agreed today to fully verify the list within a week," Kozak added.