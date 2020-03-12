UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Official Says Hoping For Detainee Exchange Agreement In Donbas In March

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Senior Russian Official Says Hoping for Detainee Exchange Agreement in Donbas in March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Dmitry Kozak, said Wednesday there was some hope that the detainee exchange in Donbas in eastern Ukraine could be agreed by the end of the month.

"So as not to be overly optimistic, I will say that yes, there is some hope for agreeing on exact steps [by the time] when all the persons ready to participate in the exchange should be verified," Kozak said after a meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk.

"We agreed today to fully verify the list within a week," Kozak added. 

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Minsk All

Recent Stories

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

41 minutes ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

2 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

2 hours ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.