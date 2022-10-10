Senior Russian Official Says Market Volatility Caused by States Dropping Russian Coal

The countries that have shifted away from Russian coal deliveries are looking for new suppliers, disrupting the existing balance, which leads to higher prices and chaos in the market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The countries that have shifted away from Russian coal deliveries are looking for new suppliers, disrupting the existing balance, which leads to higher prices and chaos in the market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Novak said that, according to the Federal Customs Service, Russia exported 46.8 million tonnes of thermal coal and 3.6 million tonnes of coking coal to Europe in 2021, which was about 35% of total European imports. This share has grown significantly over the past 10 years, and the European countries that declared a reduction in dependence on Russian energy sources actually only increased it.

"Therefore, consumers, both in the European Union and in other countries, are now forced to urgently look for new coal suppliers, disrupting the existing balance and breaking sustainable supply chains, which leads to additional financial costs for transportation, increased demand, market chaos and rising prices," Novak said in an article published by the Russian journal Energy Policy.

Russia ranks second in terms of coal reserves in the world, sixth in production, and, along with Indonesia and Australia, is one of the top three suppliers, whose accumulated share of total exports comes up to over 80% globally, he noted.

"Thus, the absence of a leading producer in selected regional markets creates significant problems for consumers, leading to increased demand and higher prices," Novak added.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the EU has introduced a complete ban on Russian coal supplies, causing shortages and leading prices to skyrocket. The energy market crisis was exacerbated by Russian cuts in gas supply due to issues with maintenance and payments.

In addition, the bloc announced a ban on the provision of services and insurance of Russian oil supplies around the world, as well as a partial embargo on Russian oil. The restrictions are due to come into force in December this year for seaborne imports of Russian crude and in 2023 for petroleum products.