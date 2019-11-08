UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Official Says Paris To Invite Russia To Help Restore Notre Dame

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

France has confirmed its intent to officially invite Russia to participate in the reconstruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was partially destroyed by a fire in April, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told Sputnik on Friday

The major blaze broke out at Notre Dame on April 15, causing the collapse of its spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. The incident might have been caused by the cathedral's ongoing reconstruction work.

"France has confirmed to us that they would send us an official invitation to participate in the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral", Shvydkoy said.

Russian experts have repeatedly stated that they were ready to participate in the restoration of the landmark cathedral, the near destruction of which was seen as a personal tragedy for many French people.

President Emmanuel Macron made an ambitious promise to rebuild the gothic church within five years and hinted at a modern touch to the centuries-old building. However, many experts believe that the reconstruction will take from 10-15 years.

