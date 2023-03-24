MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Thursday that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mariupol was unexpected and not prepared in advance, as the head of state informed him minutes before the arrival in the city.

Last week, Putin paid a surprise visit to Mariupol, inspecting the city infrastructure and talking to local residents.

"He (Putin) called, said he would come. I was just in the (Russia-controlled) territories at that moment. He said 'I want to come and see.' This trip was an absolute improvisation," Khusnullin said in a video published on Telegram.

He noted that a helicopter arrived in "the shortest time" with the Russian leader on board.

"A helicopter arrived, there were two escort cars, he (Putin) got behind the wheel.

Moreover, he even chose the route himself. No one prepared (for this) ... People saw him and began to go out of their apartments ... So everything turned out very warmhearted," the deputy minister said.

Khusnullin explained that he himself was on a planned trip at that moment, as he visits new Russian regions several times a month. The president was shown all the key facilities, he noted.

Mariupol, a city located on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, was a hotbed of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine until it came under Russian control on April 21, 2022. Since then, Russia has been actively clearing the city's port of mines and restoring civilian infrastructure.