Senior Russian Official Thanks Cuba For Supporting Accession Of New Regions To Russia

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko thanked Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas for the support of the accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia during their meeting in Moscow.

"At the beginning of the meeting, Dmitry Chernyshenko thanked Cuba for its support of the accession of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia," Chernyshenko's press service said.

Chernyshenko and Cabrisas held talks ahead of the 19th meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission.

The officials discussed development of trade cooperation between the two countries, implementation of the joint projects, and partnership in the areas of finance, industry, energy and tourism.

From September 23-27, the LPR and the DPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, held referendums and voted for joining Russia. On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to the country. Putin signed laws on formal accession of the regions to Russia on Wednesday.

