PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 20 (Sputnik) - The United States understands that Ukraine does not commit to the Minsk Agreements on the resolution of the conflict in Donbas, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine during the summit in Geneva this past Wednesday.

"It seemed to me that [they] understand," Kozak told the "Moscow.

Kremlin.Putin" tv show on channel Russia 24, when asked if it seemed clear to Washington that the party hindering the Minsk Agreements was Ukraine.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been ongoing since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political settlement to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine ” comprising the Normandy group ” in February 2015.