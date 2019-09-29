UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Official Warns Against Attempts To Politicize Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

Senior Russian Official Warns Against Attempts to Politicize Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Yuri Averyanov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, has warned of attempts to politicize the climate change struggle to get a competitive edge, in an interview out Sunday.

"We need to make an effort to prevent the climate issue from being politicized to serve someone's interests and exploited for unilateral gains," he told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

Averyanov said climate change was one of the most urgent issues of our time. He added Russia was a world leader in terms of greenhouse gas emissions cuts and was going to strengthen its position in line with the Paris climate deal.

Related Topics

World Russia Paris Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 Fede ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens up new cooperation with Sout ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts 10 strategic resolutions suppor ..

1 hour ago

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arb ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives European People&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.