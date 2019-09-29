Senior Russian Official Warns Against Attempts to Politicize Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Yuri Averyanov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, has warned of attempts to politicize the climate change struggle to get a competitive edge, in an interview out Sunday.

"We need to make an effort to prevent the climate issue from being politicized to serve someone's interests and exploited for unilateral gains," he told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

Averyanov said climate change was one of the most urgent issues of our time. He added Russia was a world leader in terms of greenhouse gas emissions cuts and was going to strengthen its position in line with the Paris climate deal.