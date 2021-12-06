UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Orthodox Cleric Says He Will Meet With Pope Francis In Late December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:57 PM

Senior Russian Orthodox Cleric Says He Will Meet With Pope Francis in Late December

The chairman of the external relations department of the Russian Orthodox Church's Moscow Patriarchate announced on Monday that he will meet with Pope Francis after the twentieth of December to discuss a possible meeting of Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The chairman of the external relations department of the Russian Orthodox Church's Moscow Patriarchate announced on Monday that he will meet with Pope Francis after the twentieth of December to discuss a possible meeting of Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

"I and Pope Francis of Rome are scheduled to meet after the twentieth of December. I will congratulate him on behalf of his Holiness Patriarch Kirill on his 85th birthday and discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations between our churches. One of these issues is a possible meeting of Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill. The date and place of the meeting have yet to be worked out," Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk said.

The cleric expressed his hope that the upcoming meeting would "allow discussion of all issues of mutual interest.

"

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis also commented on the upcoming meeting. He added that he is willing to make his first trip to Moscow to meet with Patriarch Kirill and added that he is meeting Metropolitan Hilarion to settle on the date and location. Pope Francis also said that protocols for the meeting are less important than to meet as "brother to brother."

In October 2021, Metropolitan Hilarion visited the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis to discuss relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and Roman Catholic Church, saying that relations between the churches are "developing very positively."

The first meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill was held on February 12, 2016 in Havana, Cuba.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Havana Rome Cuba February October December 2016 Church All

Recent Stories

DMCC’s flagship Dubai Diamond Conference to retu ..

DMCC’s flagship Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022

1 hour ago
 Commercial Bank of Dubai inks partnership agreemen ..

Commercial Bank of Dubai inks partnership agreement with Jafza to provide bankin ..

1 hour ago
 National Assembly panel on information invites for ..

National Assembly panel on information invites former CJ Saqib Nisar, Rana Sham ..

4 minutes ago
 EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

1 hour ago
 US Does Not Know or Have Indication That Putin Gav ..

US Does Not Know or Have Indication That Putin Gave Concrete Order on Ukraine - ..

4 minutes ago
 US to Support Talks Between NATO, Russia to Addres ..

US to Support Talks Between NATO, Russia to Address Larger Issues on Both Sides ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.