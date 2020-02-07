Senior Russian Security Official Dismisses US Threat to Moscow Over Support for Maduro

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, on Friday brushed off a thinly-veiled threat of more US sanctions over Moscow's support for the Venezuelan government

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Thursday that Russia's cooperation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro might soon come at a price.

"The US remark is nothing else than an attempt to encourage anti-government forces [in Venezuela] after their leader's approval rating dropped, while the position of the legitimate authorities strengthened," Patrushev told reporters.

Washington sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido after he declared himself interim president last year, imposing sanctions on Venezuelan officials and companies in a bid to exacerbate the country's already acute economic crisis and topple Maduro.