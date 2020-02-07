UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Security Official Dismisses US Threat To Moscow Over Support For Maduro

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

Senior Russian Security Official Dismisses US Threat to Moscow Over Support for Maduro

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, on Friday brushed off a thinly-veiled threat of more US sanctions over Moscow's support for the Venezuelan government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, on Friday brushed off a thinly-veiled threat of more US sanctions over Moscow's support for the Venezuelan government.

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said on Thursday that Russia's cooperation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro might soon come at a price.

"The US remark is nothing else than an attempt to encourage anti-government forces [in Venezuela] after their leader's approval rating dropped, while the position of the legitimate authorities strengthened," Patrushev told reporters.

Washington sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido after he declared himself interim president last year, imposing sanctions on Venezuelan officials and companies in a bid to exacerbate the country's already acute economic crisis and topple Maduro.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Price Venezuela Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Immigration Authorities Using Cell Phone Data t ..

3 minutes ago

Strong Winds Leave Over 320,000 People Without Pow ..

3 minutes ago

Guernsey issues first post-Brexit licences to Fren ..

3 minutes ago

China Says Whistle-Blower Doctor in Wuhan Dies of ..

3 minutes ago

Food price to be stabilized in coming months

2 minutes ago

International Journalists Federation Urges Iraq's ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.