Senior Russian, Serbian Officials Sign Deal On Counterterrorism Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signed a deal in Belgrade on Thursday that will see their countries work together to counter terrorism.

"It will provide a strong legal base for [cooperation] between our agencies, including on foreign terrorists disseminating their ideologies in the Balkans," Lavrov said after the signing ceremony.

Stefanovic called the document an important chapter in the bilateral relationship. He said it would streamline information exchange between security agencies and help the countries step up response to common threats.

