Senior Russian, Turkish, Iranian, Syrian Diplomats' Talks May Be Held Early April - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Consultations among Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria at the level of deputy foreign ministers may take place in Moscow in early April, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

"I think (the consultations may take place) in early April. In Moscow. These will be consultations for the preparation of the (foreign) ministers' meeting," Bogdanov said.