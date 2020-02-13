Senior Russian, US Diplomats Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov discussed on Thursday the situation on the Korean Peninsula with US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov discussed on Thursday the situation on the Korean Peninsula with US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On February 13, ... US Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Alex Wong ... was also received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. [The sides] had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. [They] stressed the importance of further coordinating efforts of all the parties involved in settling the issues of the subregion," the ministry said in a statement.

The North Korean nuclear program has long been the main stumbling block for the peace settlement on the peninsula.

While the US-North Korean negotiations on the matter have been suspended since last October, Russia and China have developed a joint plan of action to ease tensions on the peninsula. The plan envisaging economic, political, military and humanitarian steps for settling the crisis has already been presented to Pyongyang and other participants of six-party talks, including the United States and South Korea. On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik that neither the US nor North Korea had rejected it so far.