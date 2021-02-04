Senior S. Korean Diplomat, German Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties, Cooperation - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and German Ambassador Michael Reiffenstuel held a meeting on Thursday, during which the sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and the COVID-19 pandemic response, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.

According to the media outlet, the diplomats reaffirmed a readiness to continue government-level communication on the pandemic response and cooperation in securing vaccines against the coronavirus.

Choi and Reiffenstuel also agreed to work out the possibility of allowing business trips for Germans and South Koreans between the two countries.

The German ambassador, on his part, reaffirmed Berlin's continued support for peaceful developments on the Korean Peninsula, the news agency added.