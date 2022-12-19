UrduPoint.com

Senior S. Korean Official Says North's Latest Launches Aimed At Ousting US Military Bases

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Senior S. Korean Official Says North's Latest Launches Aimed at Ousting US Military Bases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Missile launches conducted by North Korea are a provocation intended to break up the South Korean-US alliance and oust US military bases from the Korean Peninsula, Chung Jin-suk, leader of South Korea's ruling party, said on Monday.

North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning. Both of them flew 500 kilometers (310 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers, according to Japanese State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino. Pyongyang said the test was part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite.

"The purpose of North Korea's provocations is clear. It is a strategic tactic aimed at breaking up the South Korea-U.

S. alliance and ultimately driving out the U.S. Forces Korea from the Korean Peninsula through nuclear warheads and medium-range and intermediate-range ballistic missiles," Chung was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying.

The official also said that North Korea's "provocations are likely to continue" until the beginning of 2023, but Seoul "will maintain its unwavering deterrence against the North," as quoted by the news agency.

Pyongyang has already fired dozens of missiles toward South Korea since the start of 2022, including an intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch carried out in November.

Related Topics

Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Alliance South Korea North Korea November Sunday From

Recent Stories

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.