Senior Security Official Killed, 5 Injured By Blast In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:29 PM

Senior Security Official Killed, 5 Injured by Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Source

An explosion of a roadside bomb in one of the districts of the southernmost Helmand province of Afghanistan left the local director for security killed and five soldiers injured, a security source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) An explosion of a roadside bomb in one of the districts of the southernmost Helmand province of Afghanistan left the local director for security killed and five soldiers injured, a security source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

"The blast of a roadside bomb killed Mohammad Ismail, the chief of National Security Directorate for Nawa District, and injured five soldiers," the source said.

No armed group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Your Thoughts and Comments

