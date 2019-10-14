There are no unresolved issues in Serbia-Russia relations as the partnership between Moscow and Belgrade is successful in all aspects, Maja Gojkovic, the speaker of the Serbian parliament, said on Monday during a meeting with the Russian upper house's speaker, Valentina Matviyenko

Belgrade is currently hosting the Inter-Parliamentary Union's assembly, which started on October 13 and will end on October 17. Speaker Matviyenko is one of the assembly's participants, leading the Russian parliamentary delegation. She has met with both President Aleksandar Vucic and Speaker Gojkovic.

"We know how good our [Serbia-Russia] bilateral relations are, which are without any open questions in all spheres," Gojkovic said.

She added that the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed by both president Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-President Tomislav Nikolic in 2013, is being successfully implemented.

Russia has consistently supported Serbia by refusing to recognize Kosovo's independence and providing weapons, vehicles and combat equipment to Belgrade. Russia's assistance has become even more important after Kosovo decided to create a full-fledged armed forces in 2018, despite Belgrade's protests.