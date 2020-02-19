UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:01 PM

Senior South Korean, UK Diplomats Discuss Climate Change, Bilateral Ties - Reports

Kim Gunn, South Korea's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and Richard Moore, director for political affairs at the UK Foreign Office, have met in Seoul to discuss bilateral ties and climate change, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's foreign ministry

According to the agency, the South Korean deputy minister briefed Moore on preparations for the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals, a global summit scheduled to be held in late June in South Korea, and invited a high-level UK delegation to the event.

In turn, the UK diplomat welcomed South Korea's participation in the UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Scotland in November.

Moore and Kim also exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in various economic and security issues, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the middle East crisis.

