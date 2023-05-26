Senior State Dept. Official Nuland Says Met With New Chinese Envoy to US - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in a statement that she met with newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng.

"Today I welcomed the appointed Ambassador from the People's Republic of China Xie Feng. Open dialogue is critical to managing our relationship with the PRC," Nuland said on Twitter on Thursday.

Nuland did not disclose details about their meeting.

China's new ambassador arrived in the United States on Tuesday, and in an address upon arrival, he said there were serious difficulties in the bilateral relationship and pledged to follow principles of peaceful coexistence.

Xie, China's twelfth ambassador to the United States, said that during his deployment in Washington, he would adhere to the three principles promulgated by Chinese President Xi Jinping ” mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win partnership ” as they "represent the fundamental and right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era."

US President Joe Biden recently said he expects a thaw in relations between Beijing and Washington. He also said he would talk to Xi soon, but no details have been announced.