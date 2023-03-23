UrduPoint.com

Senior State Officials Immune To ICC Decisions - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Senior State Officials Immune to ICC Decisions - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Senior state officials are immune to the decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and Russia has never been a party to the ICC and will not cooperate with it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The actions of this institution toward our country are legally null and void. As for the rest of the world, according to international law, state officials enjoy immunity. Senior state officials' immunity is absolute. The ICC's decision cannot undo that," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia has never been a party to the ICC and will never cooperate with it, she added.

On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of "illegally" moving Ukrainian children from the zone of hostilities to Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC, saying that the charges against the Russian president and the Russian children's rights advocate were illegal.

Related Topics

World ICC Russia Immunity Vladimir Putin March Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

UAE boasts strong customer protection ecosystem th ..

UAE boasts strong customer protection ecosystem that regulates markets, enhancin ..

8 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of A ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates wives of leaders of Arab, Islamic countries on Rama ..

23 minutes ago
 ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to ..

ENOC Group unveils five-pillar growth strategy to fuel long-term sustainable vis ..

23 minutes ago
 Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

35 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

1 hour ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.