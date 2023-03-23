Senior State Officials Immune to ICC Decisions - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Senior state officials are immune to the decisions of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and Russia has never been a party to the ICC and will not cooperate with it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The actions of this institution toward our country are legally null and void. As for the rest of the world, according to international law, state officials enjoy immunity. Senior state officials' immunity is absolute. The ICC's decision cannot undo that," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia has never been a party to the ICC and will never cooperate with it, she added.

On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of "illegally" moving Ukrainian children from the zone of hostilities to Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC, saying that the charges against the Russian president and the Russian children's rights advocate were illegal.