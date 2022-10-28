UrduPoint.com

Senior Swedish Lawmaker Proposes Creating Unified Nordic Army With Finland, Norway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 07:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Former Swedish defense minister and current chairman of the parliament's defense committee, Peter Hultqvist, proposed on Friday that the three Nordic countries integrate their armies into a unified force amid tensions with Russia.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Former Swedish defense minister and current chairman of the parliament's defense committee, Peter Hultqvist, proposed on Friday that the three Nordic countries integrate their armies into a unified force amid tensions with Russia.

"Russia will remain a problem for all of Europe and the Western world for a long time," Hultqvist told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. "It has become a very important task to organize the armies of Finland, Sweden and Norway on the Scandinavian Peninsula in such a way that in practice they act as one army."

Hultqvist added that Finland, Sweden and Norway could take collective responsibility for protecting each other's borders.

In particular, he proposes sending the Swedish military to the Finnish border with Russia.

According to the Swedish lawmaker, even after the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, tensions with Russia will not disappear.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

