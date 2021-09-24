Senior Swedish Official Arrested for Breach of National Security - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) A man with a high-ranking position in the Swedish government was arrested on suspicion of breaching national security, Radio Sweden reported on Friday.

On Thursday, a court in Stockholm placed the suspect in custody, according to the radio station.

It is noted that the suspect, who denies the accusations, worked in the armed forces and the security police of Sweden during the period of the alleged violations, from September 2011 to November 2015.